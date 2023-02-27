Liberal MP denies report that alleges China helped him win his seat

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Liberal member of Parliament is denying a report that alleges China helped him win his seat in the 2019 federal election.

Global News reported Friday evening that Han Dong was allegedly helped by the Chinese consulate while running in the Toronto-area riding of Don Valley North during the 2019 election.

The report cites anonymous sources that alleged the Canadian Security Intelligence Service urged senior Liberal party staff to rescind his nomination, but party leader Justin Trudeau approved his candidacy.

Dong, who was re-elected in 2021, says in a statement that his nomination and campaign teams have found no indication of irregularities or compliance issues regarding his candidacy or election.

He says all procedures and processes related to his campaign and political career have been continually, transparently and publicly reported as required.

Following recent media reports, opposition parties have called for a public inquiry into alleged foreign election interference by China.

The Conservative party is also calling for Trudeau's chief of staff to testify at a House of Commons committee studying foreign interference.

"Safeguarding Canada's democracy is integral to public service," Dong said in a statement posted on Twitter on Monday.

"I will support all fact-based efforts from parliamentarians to investigate alleged offshore interference and if called upon look forward to refuting these anonymous and unverified allegations."