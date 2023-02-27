Four people die in three days on Quebec snowmobile trails

Photo: The Canadian Press

Four Quebec snowmobilers have died in separate crashes since Friday.

Provincial police say a man in his 60s died in St-Cuthbert, Que., around 90 kilometres northeast of Montreal, after his snowmobile collided with a tree yesterday morning.

A day earlier, a man in his 50s died in Saguenay, Que., from injuries he suffered after his vehicle hit a tree.

On Friday, a snowmobiler in his 40s died after colliding with another snowmobile in Quebec's Beauce-Centre region, south of Quebec City.

Also on Friday, a snowmobiler in his 30s died after his snowmobile swerved off a trail in Ste-Hélène-de-Bagot, Que., east of Montreal.

Provincial police are calling for prudence on snowmobile trails as many families are on vacation for spring break week.