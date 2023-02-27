Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Toronto police shooting, SIU investigating

Photo: The Canadian Press

Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate after a police shooting in Toronto sent a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say an officer shot their gun after responding just before 8 a.m. Monday to the area of Black Creek Drive and Todd Baylis Boulevard to reports a person with a knife might be threatening people in a park.

Paramedics say they got a call at 8:03 a.m. and took a man to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police say Ontario's police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, is investigating.

The SIU is called in to investigate when police conduct could have resulted in serious injury or death.