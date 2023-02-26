209390
Ontario's police watchdog investigates after officer shoots man in Guelph

The Canadian Press

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after an officer shot a 44-year-old man in Guelph, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says officers with the Guelph Police Service were responding to a call about a suspicious vehicle on Sunday at about 1:15 p.m. 

It says the officers located the vehicle and had an interaction with a man inside when one officer shot him. 

The SIU says the man was arrested and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

They have not identified him and did not say if any charges have been laid.

Anyone with information about the investigation, including photos or videos, is being asked to contact the SIU.

 

