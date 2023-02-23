207746
Toronto plans to hold byelection to elect new mayor on June 26

Toronto's city clerk says a mayoral byelection to replace John Tory is planned for June 26.

John D. Elvidge says the date is subject to council declaring the mayor's office vacant and passing a bylaw requiring a byelection at its meeting next month.

The city says nominations for mayor would open on April 3 and close on May 12, with advance voting taking place from June 8 to 13.

It says while the city clerk would not normally fix dates ahead of council passing a bylaw, in this case it was considered to be in the best interests of the city to announce the dates as early as possible. 

The search for Toronto's new mayor comes after Tory resigned last week following an admission to having an "inappropriate relationship" with someone who used to work in his office.

Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie, who assumed some of Tory's powers in the interim, has said she has no plans to run for the city's top job.

