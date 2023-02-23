You can help name RCMP's future police dogs

Photo: RCMP

Thirteen puppies will be born this year at the RCMP’s police dog training centre in Alberta, and they’ll all need a name.

Mounties have opened up their annual contest for kids to help name the group of German Shepherds, who will be trained in Innisfail at the Police Dog Service Training Centre to serve communities across the country.

The contest is open to youth ages four to 14, and RCMP are looking for the best name suggestions beginning with the letter “S”.

The name must also be one or two syllables, and be no more than nine letters.

“A new letter is selected each year to start the names,” says the RCMP, adding the centre “is looking for original and creative names that these dogs can wear with pride during their career serving Canadian communities.”

Entries are being accepted until Thursday, March 16, and only one entry will be accepted per child, who must live in Canada.

Winning names will be chosen by training centre staff, with the names and contest winners announced Thursday, April 6.

RCMP say there will be one winner from each province and territory, each of whom will receive a laminated photo of the pup they name, a plush toy, and a water bottle.

To learn more, visit the RCMP’s contest website.