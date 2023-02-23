Young Canadians less confident in financial future than a year ago: RBC poll

Photo: The Canadian Press

A new poll by RBC has found that Canadians aged 18 to 34 are much less confident today about their financial futures than they were a year ago.

Eighteen per cent of Canadians in that age group said they are confident in their financial future, down from 31 per cent a year earlier.

More than half said they weren't prepared for the impact of inflation, according to the poll conducted in October.

More than three-quarters said they have concerns about their cash flow.

Inflation in January was 5.9 per cent, down from its mid-2022 highs, but elevated food prices and rising interest rates, among other costs, have weighed on Canadians' wallets.

The poll found that young Canadian adults are now paying closer attention to their finances, whether that's their daily expenses, their debt or their investments.