208063
206236
Canada  

Integrity commissioner investigating Tory affair after ex-mayor's resignation

Tory affair investigated

The Canadian Press - | Story: 412567

Toronto's integrity commissioner is investigating former mayor John Tory's self-described "inappropriate relationship" with someone who worked in his office.

Commissioner Jonathan Batty says Tory told him about the matter and asked him to review it on Feb. 10, the same day the former mayor announced he would be resigning.

Tory's scandal-tainted departure was made official Friday and sets the stage for a mayoral byelection, expected to take place in late spring or early summer.

Batty confirmed he was conducting an investigation but declined to answer a question about its scope.

When carrying out an inquiry, the integrity commissioner can summon evidence and examine witnesses under oath.

The mayor and city councillors are governed by a code of conduct, which says they should avoid real and apparent conflicts of interest and arrange their private affairs in a manner that promotes close public scrutiny.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
199702
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
208846
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
197554


TheTango.net
Adam Driver baby no 2

Adam Driver baby no 2

Showbiz | February 21, 2023

Dream or reality?

Must Watch | February 21, 2023

First snow experience

Must Watch | February 21, 2023

Look twice

Galleries | February 21, 2023

Ed Sheeran launching range of hot sauces

Showbiz | February 21, 2023

208236