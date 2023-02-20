Two men in police custody after fatal shooting in Milton, Ont.

Photo: The Canadian Press

Two people are in custody after a shooting in a town west of Toronto that left one person dead.

Halton Regional police say they were called to a home in Milton, Ont., around 5 a.m. Sunday for a report of gun shots.

It says two male suspects were at the house and a number of shots were fired inside.

Police say officers arrived and found one of the male suspects dead, and took a second male suspect and male resident into custody.

The force says the shooting was isolated to the home and appears targeted, and there is an ongoing police presence in the area while the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact police.