SIU probing Toronto police investigation after two men fall from balcony

Photo: The Canadian Press A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters is shown on Friday, August 9, 2019. Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after two men were seriously injured during a police investigation in Toronto's west end. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating after two men fell from an apartment balcony and were seriously injured during a police investigation in Toronto's west end.

The province's Special Investigations Unit says Toronto police officers were at a condo building in the Liberty Village neighbourhood around 9:15 p.m. on Friday night to execute a warrant at a seventh floor unit.

The SIU says shortly after police breached the unit's front door, two men went over the balcony.

It says a 31-year-old man landed on the fourth floor and a 27-year-old man landed on the ground.

The two men were transported to hospital where they remain in the intensive care unit.

The SIU is called in to investigate when police conduct could have resulted in serious injury or death.

It says three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about the investigation, including photos or video footage, to contact them.