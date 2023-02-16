Calgary police arrest man and woman in 2021 death of toddler

Photo: The Canadian Press A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. Calgary police have arrested man and woman in the death of a toddler. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Police have arrested man and woman in the death of a toddler.

Emergency crews were called to a Calgary home in October 2021 for reports of an 18-month-old boy in medical distress.

Police say the boy was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene.

The child has been identified as Gabriel Sinclair-Pasqua.

Police say detectives completed a lengthy investigation that involved speaking with witnesses, reviewing evidence and autopsy results, and determining the events leading up to the child's death.

The death has since been declared a homicide and police say the identities of the man and woman will not be released until charges are formally laid.

"Investigating the death of a child is incredibly difficult on all first responders and police officers," Staff Sgt. Martin Schiavetta of Calgary police's homicide unit, said in a statement Thursday.

"For the past 16 months, we have worked tirelessly to ensure that those responsible for Gabriel’s death were held accountable."