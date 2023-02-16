Liberals introduce 'Milgaard's Law' to create review process for wrongful convictions

Photo: The Canadian Press David Milgaard, who spent 23 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of murder.

New legislation introduced in the House of Commons today would make it easier and faster for people who may have been wrongfully convicted to have their cases reviewed.

The bill is dubbed "David and Joyce Milgaard’s Law," named for the man who was released in 1980 after being wrongfully imprisoned for 23 years, and his mother who fought relentelessly to free him.

The government says it is rare for miscarriages of justice to occur but a formal process to review such cases is needed.

The bill would establish an independent commission to review, investigate and decide which criminal cases should be sent back to the justice system.

The government says applicants for a review would have to first exhaust all their rights of appeal before applying to the independent commission.

Innocence Canada, the non-profit organization that advocates for the wrongfully convicted, says it has helped exonerate 24 people since 1993.