Listeria triggers PC brand cheddar cheese recall

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a popular house brand of cheese sold across the country due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall is for PC brand Canadian Cheddar Cheese, aged one year and sold in 250 gram packages with a best before date of August 24, 2023. The UPC code is 060383837464.

The cheese was sold nationwide at Loblaw Companies Limited stores including Real Canadian Superstore locations.

The CFIA says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause symptoms including vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in severe cases of illness, it can lead to death. The elderly, people with weakened immune systems and pregnant women are most at risk.

If you think you became sick from consuming the cheese in question, contact your healthcare provider.