Toronto Mayor John Tory submits formal resignation after staffer affair

Photo: The Canadian Press Toronto Mayor John Tory makes a telephone call from his office after the Toronto city budget meeting, on Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Toronto Mayor John Tory has submitted his formal resignation, days after he announced plans to step down following an affair with a former staffer.

The resignation, submitted to the city clerk shortly after Tory's budget was approved Wednesday night, is effective on Friday.

In his letter to the clerk, Tory thanks the people of Toronto for trusting him as mayor since 2014.

He says he continues to be deeply sorry and apologizes unreservedly to the people of Toronto and all those hurt by his actions.

Tory stunned the city with an admission Friday night about an "inappropriate relationship" with someone who used to work on his staff and said he planned to step down.

Tory, who is 68, says he will spend the next two days in meetings with Deputy Mayor Jennifer McKelvie and city staff to ensure an orderly transition.