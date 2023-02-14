Man dead, officer injured following early police-involved shooting in Calgary

Photo: The Canadian Press A police vehicle is shown at the Calgary Police Service headquarters Thursday, April 9, 2020. A man is dead and an officer-involved shooting in Calgary on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Calgary on Tuesday.

Police say officers were called to a report of a break and enter at a building at an industrial area.

They say officers found a man on the premises and a physical confrontation ensued.

Police say one of the officers was assaulted with a weapon and suffered injuries.

Police say an officer fired his weapon and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating.