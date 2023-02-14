Men charged after Edmonton police recover stolen vehicles bound for export

Photo: The Canadian Press

Police in Edmonton say five men face charges in an auto theft ring where high-end trucks and SUVs were allegedly stolen for export overseas.

Investigators began looking into a series of 14 auto thefts in late November of Dodge Ram TRX pickup trucks, Durangos and Jeeps valued at close to $1,680,000.

Police say two of the stolen trucks were recovered from a shipping container in the city's west end, and four others were intercepted and recovered with the help of Canada Border Services Agency officers at the Port of Montreal.

Earlier this month, police say they searched a rail yard in Edmonton and found four more vehicles that had been loaded into shipping containers.

They say a freshly stolen Ram TRX and a Jeep Trailhawk were also recovered the same day after two suspects led officers on a high-speed chase in the city.

Two of the five men charged are from Edmonton and three are from Quebec.