208664
208522
Canada  

Major parties support quick passage of Liberal law delaying assisted dying expansion

Delay to dying law changes

The Canadian Press - | Story: 411255

All major parties in the House of Commons are signalling they will support a Liberal bill that would further delay the expansion of medically assisted dying to people whose sole condition is a mental disorder.

Members of Parliament began debating the bill this week and it is expected to pass quickly, before a mid-March deadline.

An update to assisted dying law passed in March 2021 included a two-year sunset clause on provisions to expand eligibility to patients who only have mental disorders.

But Justice Minister David Lametti is now seeking a longer delay, to do more consultations and better prepare health-care systems to handle the cases of such patients.

Conservatives say they will support the bill, which extends the delay by another year, but they are arguing that the expansion should not happen at all.

The NDP and the Bloc Québécois have also signaled support for the delay.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Weather Satellite Canada
Canada
199702
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
197554
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
208001


TheTango.net
Monday Eats!-February 13, 2023

Monday Eats!-February 13, 2023

Galleries | February 13, 2023

Daily Dose

Daily Dose | February 13, 2023

Melanie Lynskey fires back at critics

Showbiz | February 13, 2023

Who's the problem?

Must Watch | February 13, 2023

Hilarious animals

Must Watch | February 13, 2023

208236