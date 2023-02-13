Alberta Serious Incident Response Team investigating shooting of woman after chase

Photo: The Canadian Press

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team is investigating a police shooting that left a woman injured following a high-speed chase east of Calgary.

RCMP received a call from Calgary police on Sunday to help locate a vehicle that had been driving erratically.

A Mountie found the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and the pursuit ended.

But officers in a Calgary Police Service helicopter saw the vehicle travelling at high speed, sometimes into the oncoming lanes.

The vehicle was eventually stopped with spike belt.

When police tried to arrest the driver, there was a confrontation that resulted in the officer shooting a firearm.

The driver, a 37-year-old Calgary woman, was transported by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Calgary with gunshot injuries.