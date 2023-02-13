12 people treated for injuries in Ottawa gas explosion

Photo: Ottawa Fire Services

Officials say 12 people, including two children, were injured in a gas explosion in an east Ottawa suburb, with two of them being pulled out of the rubble.

Ottawa Paramedic Services say six people were taken to hospital following the explosion in Orleans, including the two children.

They say two men have serious injuries, but all in hospital are in stable condition.

Other injured people were released at the scene.

Ottawa deputy fire chief David Matschke says the explosion occurred around 6:18 a.m. local time and affected four homes that were under construction.

Amy Bond of the Ottawa Police Service says the force is working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to investigate the explosion.