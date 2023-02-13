Public to honour former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion, lies in state at city hall

Photo: The Canadian Press

People can pay tribute to former longtime Mississauga, Ont., mayor Hazel McCallion as she lies in state before her funeral on what would have been her 102nd birthday.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford's office says McCallion lies in repose at Mississauga City Hall before her funeral at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Known affectionately as "Hurricane Hazel," McCallion developed a legacy of feisty advocacy during more than three decades as mayor of one of Canada's fastest-growing cities.

She is remembered as an outspoken political powerhouse who earned respect from fellow politicians across the spectrum.

Ford announced McCallion's death on the morning of Jan. 29, saying she died peacefully at her home in Mississauga at the age of 101.

Family friend Jim Murray confirmed McCallion died of pancreatic cancer, which she was diagnosed with around Christmas.

Ford's office has said flags will be flown at half-mast across the province on the day of her funeral.