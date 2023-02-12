Object over Yukon ordered shot down because of threat posed to aircraft: Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he ordered an unidentified cylindrical object shot down over central Yukon Saturday because it posed a threat to civilian planes and potentially to Canadians.

Trudeau says Canada and the United States are taking the situation "extremely seriously."

Saturday's incident marks the third time this month the U.S. military shot down an object, but the first time one was destroyed over Canadian territory.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon was shot down off the coast of North Carolina on Feb. 5, and on Friday the U.S. military shot down an object described as being the size of a small car over Alaska.

Trudeau says after the North American Aerospace Defence Command identified a third object flying over northern Canada Saturday afternoon, he made the order to have it shot down as well.

Trudeau is leaving for Whitehorse this morning on a trip planned before the object was destroyed, but his meetings will now include discussions with leaders there about the incident.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to answer questions about a "cylindrical object'' shot down over central Yukon when he visits the territory Sunday for a previously scheduled trip to Whitehorse.

Shortly after North American Aerospace Defence Command publicly revealed the presence of the object over Northern Canada Saturday afternoon, Trudeau tweeted he had ordered it taken down, posting both Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object.

Trudeau added that he had been in touch with U.S. President Joe Biden, and a summary of the conversation released by the White House said the two leaders authorized the object be shot down at the recommendation of their militaries.

The Canadian Armed Forces is in the process of recovering and analyzing the wreckage.

At a hastily arranged news conference Saturday evening, Defence Minister Anita Anand said it was too early to tell whether the object was from China, although she did say it was "potentially similar" to the Chinese spy balloon destroyed on Feb. 5 off the coast of North Carolina.

Chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre referred to the object as a "balloon'' during the same news conference.

The object is the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks, but the first whose presence has been revealed while it was flying over Canada.