Trudeau says flying object shot down on his orders over Yukon

Photo: The Canadian Press This photo taken in August 2013 shows a Canadian F-18 over western Alaska as it tracks a hijacked airplane in a simulation. The North American Aerospace Defence Command says it has positively identified an object that is currently flying at high altitude over Northern Canada.

UDPATE: 2:37 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says an object flying over Yukon has been shot down.

In a statement on Twitter, Trudeau says the object was shot down by an American fighter jet on his orders.

The North American Aerospace Defence Command first confirmed the object's presence over Northern Canada this afternoon.

While NORAD says it was able to identify the object, officials have refused to reveal what it was.

The object is the third known to have violated North American airspace in the past two weeks.

A suspected Chinese spy balloon spent nearly a week flying through Canada and the U.S. before it was shot down last Sunday

The U.S. military shot down a second object in Alaskan airspace on Friday, though it has not provided details on what it was.

ORIGINAL: 1:41 p.m.

NORAD says an object has been spotted flying at high altitude over Northern Canada.

A military spokesman isn't saying what the object is or what it is doing over the country.

