Cop charged after he tried to illegally shoot caribou, hits police cruiser instead

Photo: Contributed

A former RCMP officer who was stationed in northern Manitoba is facing charges after he tried to shoot a caribou with his police-issued rifle and hit own police cruiser instead.

In a press release issued Friday afternoon, the RCMP announced 34-year-old Karl Tabares-Chevarie was charged Thursday with using a prohibited firearm in a careless manner and hunting without a licence, following an incident last March.

On March 14, 2022, Tabares-Chevarie was driving in a police vehicle on a winter road, returning to Bunibonibee Cree Nation in northern Manitoba, when he came upon a caribou. The officer took his RCMP-issued carbine rifle out of his vehicle and shot two rounds at the caribou.

But he missed the animal and somehow struck his police vehicle instead.

“Upon return to the detachment, the officer made his supervisor aware, and an investigation was launched immediately,” RCMP spokesperson Tara Seel said in the press release.

In June 2022, Seel says Tabares-Chevarie resigned and was discharged from the RCMP. And now, the former officer is facing criminal charges as a result of his failed illegal hunting attempt.