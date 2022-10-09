Triple shooting in north Toronto leaves one dead, two injured

Photo: The Canadian Press The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters, in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Police say one man has died in a shooting in north Toronto that also injured two others on Sunday evening. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Police say one man has died in a shooting in north Toronto that also injured two others on Sunday evening.

Toronto police say they received a call just before 7:30 p.m. for a shooting at the La Liga Sports Complex.

Officers arrived to find three males with gunshot wounds.

Police say one man died after being taken to hospital, while another has life-threatening injuries, and the other has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the three males are all over 20 but they did not identify them.

They have not released suspect information.