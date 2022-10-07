More than half Iran's Revolutionary Guard to be forever barred from Canada: Trudeau

Photo: The Canadian Press A woman places a placard with the photo of a person killed on Flight 752 during a protest on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022 in Ottawa. Relatives of those killed when Iran's military shot down the plane in January 2020 say Canada has become a safe haven for regime officials.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is bringing in tough new immigration measures against the Iranian regime, which will mean more than 10,000 members of the country's Revolutionary Guard will be forever barred from entering Canada.

Canada is pursuing a listing of the Iranian regime, including the leadership of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, under the most powerful provision of federal immigration laws.

Trudeau said this has been used against regimes that committed war crimes or genocide, such as in Bosnia and Rwanda, and will "raise the bar internationally in holding Iran accountable."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada will also expand its sanctions and hold members of the Revolutionary Guard, which she called a "terrorist organization," to account.

Canada does not list Iran's Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist entity.

Trudeau also says the federal government will create a new sanctions bureau and allocate $76 million to bolster the ability of Global Affairs Canada and the RCMP to implement sanctions.