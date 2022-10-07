Incoming Alberta premier Danielle Smith pledges unity after first UCP caucus meeting

Photo: The Canadian Press Danielle Smith makes a comment during the United Conservative Party of Alberta leadership candidate's debate in Medicine Hat, Alta., Wednesday, July 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Danielle Smith, who is to become Alberta's next premier, came out of her first United Conservative Party caucus meeting with a message of unity heading into a 2023 provincial election.

Smith defeated six rivals in party voting last night, capturing nearly 54 per cent of the vote on the sixth and final ballot to claim victory.

She is to be sworn in as the province's next premier on Tuesday, but she still needs to secure a seat in the legislature.

Michaela Frey, who had earlier signalled she did not intend to run in the 2023 provincial election, has resigned and says it's her hope that Smith will choose to run in the constituency of Brooks-Medicine Hat.

Smith says she will visit the riding this weekend to meet with Frey's board and the local campaign team before making a formal announcement next week.

In Edmonton, NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley chided Smith for being scared to run in the already-open Calgary-Elbow constituency and called on her to declare a byelection in that riding as soon as possible.