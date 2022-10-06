Saskatchewan RCMP say one suspect killed 11 in rampage, including brother

Photo: The Canadian Press Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Sask., on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Geraldine Malone

RCMP say an investigation shows Myles Sanderson, a suspect in a mass slaying in Saskatchewan, killed all 11 people on his own.

Among those slain was his brother, Damien Sanderson, who had been named as a second suspect.

Eighteen others were injured in the rampage on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon on Sept. 4.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore says there is evidence Damien Sanderson was involved in the planning and preparation of the attacks.

She says, however, there is no evidence he committed any homicides.

His body was found near a crime scene on the First Nation, while his brother died days later after he went into medical distress in police custody.