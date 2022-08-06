Single winning ticket sold for Friday's $55 million Lotto Max jackpot

Photo: BCLC

Someone in Ontario is starting their weekend $55 million dollars richer.

A single winning ticket was drawn for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the ticket was sold in Toronto.

There was also one Maxmillion winner from the Prairies out of four available $1 million prizes.

OLG says it is still waiting for the person or persons holding the winning $70 million Lotto Max ticket from the June 28 draw - also from Toronto - to come forward to claim their prize.

The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 9 will be an estimated $13 million.