Clayton Ruby, renowned Canadian civil rights lawyer, dies

Photo: The Canadian Press Lawyer Clayton Ruby speaks at a press conference in Toronto.

Renowned Canadian civil rights lawyer Clayton Ruby has died, his law firm confirmed Wednesday.

In a statement, Ruby Shiller Enenajor DiGiuseppe said Ruby died Tuesday afternoon surrounded by his family.

The Toronto firm said it is mourning the loss of its leader and mentor, a "dedicated advocate for human rights, a champion of the underdog and a loving friend."

Ruby was involved in several landmark cases in his decades-long career.

He represented, among others, Guy Paul Morin, who was wrongfully convicted in the killing of Christine Jessop before being exonerated in 1995.

He also represented former MP Svend Robinson, who was present in 1994 at the then-illegal medically assisted death of right-to-die advocate Sue Rodriguez. In the end, Robinson was not charged in the case.

Robinson said in a tweet Wednesday that he is "heartbroken" by Ruby's death, calling him a "dear friend" and a "giant in the legal profession, pillar of the progressive community, and a fine and decent man, a mensch."