Montreal police investigating after two men killed in separate shootings

Photo: CTV News

Montreal police are investigating the shooting deaths of two men within the span of about an hour in neighbouring boroughs.

Const. Caroline Chèvrefils says there is no link between the two homicides, which occurred Tuesday night, and no arrests have been made.

A first victim, 64, was known to police and was declared dead at the scene at an intersection near a park the city's St-Laurent borough around 9:45 p.m.

A second victim, 48, wasn't known to police and was killed a few kilometres northeast of the first shooting, at an intersection in the city's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough around 10:50 p.m.

Investigators and crime scene technicians are combing the two scenes today.

The shooting deaths are the 16th and 17th homicides reported on Montreal police territory in 2022.