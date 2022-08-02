Conservatives raised more than Liberals and NDP combined in second quarter of 2022

The federal Conservatives raised more money than the Liberals and NDP combined during the second quarter of this year, as the party inches closer to choosing a new leader.
The Conservatives raised over $4.4 million between April 1 and June 30, while Liberals raised nearly $2.8 million and New Democrats received almost $1.2 million in contributions.
Financial returns filed with Elections Canada also lay out contributions to the Conservative federal leadership candidates during the second quarter, which totalled over $8 million.
Front-runner Pierre Poilievre received the most contributions of the candidates running for leadership of the party.
Poilievre raised just over $4 million, while former Quebec premier Jean Charest raised almost $1.4 million for the race.
The Conservatives will announce the winner of the leadership race on Sept. 10.