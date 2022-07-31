Windshield smashed in P.E.I. pub's van after photos of Trudeau visit drew harassment

Photo: The Canadian Press Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media, as Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay looks on, after he toured a park in Stratford, Prince Edward Island on Friday July, 22, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Brian McInnis

A brewpub on Prince Edward Island says a barrage of harassment that followed a visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has culminated in violence, after someone smashed the windshield in the company van.

Lone Oak Brewing Company said in a Facebook post and picture Saturday that its delivery driver found the van that morning with spiderwebs of cracked glass spreading out from what appears to be two points of impact.

The post says management is taking "the necessary steps to keep our staff safe" and that police had been notified about the incident.

The smashed windshield comes after the pub says it faced a torrent of "negative and vulgar comments," private messages and phone calls after staff posted pictures from a July 22 visit from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The post says one photo had to be taken down because it was attracting comments sexualizing Lone Oak staff.

A statement Sunday from Trudeau's office says the threats and violence faced by the pub are unacceptable and that it's heartening to see the community support the business and condemn the attacks.