Jigsaw casting is looking for a host with comedy chops for new Webisode

Photo: Pixabay

Calling all funny people.

A Canadian Casting company, Jigsaw Casting, is looking for a host with a comedy/improv background for a travel Webisode campaign.

“We’re looking for a Canadian host with a ton of positive energy, and personality, who can hold a conversation with anyone, anywhere, any time. We are going to have our host catch rides with our guests, from one coast to the other,” says a news release from Jigsaw Casting.

The host should be in their late 20s to 50 years old, a “ sprinkle of cool and hip would help."

Shooting will take place all over the country, mostly on the west and east coasts, Ontario and Quebec.

The best part is the pay. The chosen host will earn a cool $50,000 plus travel costs.

The Webisodes will capture conversations between the host and the people who help them along their cross-country journey. Each episode will follow the host as they are picked up and dropped off on their way across each province.

The deadline to apply for the position is August 8, and shooting is expected to take place between September 6 and 20.

Click here for more details on the video process.