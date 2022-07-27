Breathtaking BC campsite ranked second 'most epic' in Canada

They don't call it "beautiful British Columbia" for nothing.
In the wake of tremendous congestion at airports across Canada and around the world, camping offers the safest option for travellers hoping to avoid holiday heartbreak.
If you need some wanderlust inspiration to help you narrow down your recreation location, Scouts Canada has revealed the most "epic" campsites in the country based on a survey of its 46,704 members.
The survey also explored many "decision-making questions" that are critical to finding the best campsite for any adventure.
Jasper National Park landed at the top spot on the list, earning nearly 40 per cent of of the votes. It is the largest park in the Rocky Mountains and part of UNESCO's Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks World Heritage Site.
Located on Vancouver Island, Pacific Rim National Park Reserve placed second, with 34.6 per cent of the scouting community voting for the oceanside oasis. The park includes Long Beach, which was recently included in a list of the 100 best beaches in the world. It is part of three sections of the park, between Ucluelet and Tofino, and spans a whopping 10 kilometres.
Have a look at the top five epic destinations according to the Scouts' community.
- Jasper National Park, Alberta – 39.5 per cent
- Pacific Rim National Park Reserve, British Columbia – 34.6 per cent
- Algonquin Provincial Park, Ontario – 32.9 per cent
- Gros Morne National Park, Newfoundland and Labrador – 27.3 per cent
- Fundy National Park, New Brunswick – 22.5 per cent
Scouts Canada also used its "multi-generational knowledge of conventional and unconventional" camping spots to identify the top "hidden gem" campsites across Canada.
|Campsite name
|Province
|Why is it a ‘Gem?’
|Writing-On-Stone Provincial Park
|Alberta
|Straddles the milk river, nestled in hoodoos (incredible rock structures), rich history.
|Gwaii Haanas National Park Reserve
|British Columbia
|Lush rainforest islands, rich in Haida culture (learning opportunities) and wildlife sightings.
|Spruce Woods Provincial Park
|Manitoba
|Sand dunes to explore where the Assiniboine River used to flow.
|Pollett’s Cove
|Nova Scotia
|Challenging coastal hikes overlooking stellar bay views
|Virginia Falls, Nahanni National Park Reserve
|Northern Territories
|Mind-blowing waterfalls in the remote wilderness
|Bon Echo Provincial Park
|Ontario
|Paddle beneath soaring cliffs or hike through forest.
|Grassland National Park
|Saskatchewan
|Experience the Badlands with expansive skies and endangered prairie wildlife
What makes a campsite a "dream spot? The scouting community said:
- The views (panoramic, worthy of my screensaver) – 84.8%
- Proximity to water – 63.9%
- Activity options available (fishing/paddling/hiking/biking, etc) - 57.0%
- The wildlife (deer are cute) - 39.3%
- The absolute quiet (as remote as possible) - 39.3%
- The washrooms (flush … need I say more?) – 26.4%
When asked what their favourite way to camp is, over half of respondents (58.9%) said they preferred “a drive-in site," while 24.6 per cent of them prefer to access their campsites by paddling in, and 16.6 per cent of campers prefer to hike to their destination.