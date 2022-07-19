197025
Canada  

Research finds Canadian lakes in increasingly hot water over climate change

Canadian lakes in hot water

The Canadian Press - | Story: 376337

New research shows Canadian lakes are in hot water over climate change.

A survey of 143 different studies has found lakes everywhere are getting warmer, shallower and more subject to toxic algae blooms.

Researchers say cold-water fish like lake trout are being pushed aside by others, such as smallmouth bass.

They found lakes in northern latitudes like Canada's are experiencing the most rapid changes.

And they say those changes are driven by more ice-free days and greater evaporation.

The paper was published in the journal Bioscience.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

194115