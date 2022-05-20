More than 250,000 packets of cigarettes recalled in Canada — due to a fire hazard

Photo: Contributed hese Viceroy 20-packet cigarettes have been recalled by Health Canada due to a fire hazard

More than 250,000 packets of cigarettes sold in Canada have been recalled — because they are a fire hazard.

Yes, you read that correct.

Health Canada has issued the recall of the Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original), regular size, 20-pack of cigarettes.

Apparently, the “Cigarette Ignition Propensity Regulations” require that when tested, all cigarettes manufactured in or imported into Canada must burn their full length no more than 25 per cent of the time.

Cigarettes that “do not meet the performance requirements pose an increased fire hazard” say Health Canada, who added that “cigarettes that are dropped onto furniture, bedding or other textile products may cause a fire to start.”

What to do

Stop using the recalled products and contact the distributor, Imperial Tobacco Canada Limited, to return the product for a replacement product.

What products are affected?

This recall involves Viceroy Full (Viceroy Original), Regular Size, 20 cigarettes. The following provides information on the UPCs and traceability codes for the specific recalled products in their individual packages and cartons. The traceability code for the individual cigarette packages is located on the bottom of the pack and for the cigarette cartons, it is located on the side of the carton.

Who to contact?

For more information, consumers can contact Imperial Tobacco Canada Limited in their official language of choice (French or English) by telephone 1-800-932-9326, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET or visit the company website to file a complaint.

The company reported that 256,500 packages of the affected product were sold in Canada between September 2021 and March 2022.