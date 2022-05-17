Immediate call for blood donors across Canada

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canadian Blood Services says they are feeling the strain to collect blood, platelets, and plasma following an increase in appointment cancellations and low attendance at donor centres across Canada.

Empty donor beds, combined with the constant need for blood, have put added pressure on Canada’s blood supply.

Blood Services says the national blood inventory has declined by 25 per cent since the start of April and the agency has issued an immediate call for new and returning donors to help replenish the blood supply.

The low reserve of blood can be replenished before patients are affected, but only if people across Canada of all blood types donate over the coming weeks.



“Donor attendance had remained strong during past waves of COVID-19, but we have seen a notable shift since mid-March. We have experienced a 10 per cent increase in late cancellations and missed appointments influenced by recent illness, isolation requirements and the lifting of restrictions, and a seven per cent rise in deferrals related in part to increased travel,” says Rick Prinzen, Canadian Blood Services’ chief supply chain officer and vice-president of donor relations.



Canadian Blood Services says donating during the pandemic is both safe and welcoming.

Infection-control measures continue to be in place to protect donors, staff, and volunteers.

“We are grateful to donors for their support, but at the beginning of the pandemic we said the effort to ensure there’s enough blood to meet patient needs would be continuous like a marathon, not a sprint. We are now in a precarious situation as we emerge from the sixth wave of COVID-19. Given the uncertainty of future variants and what living with COVID-19 is going to look like, along with the increased need for donors over the summer months that are typically a challenging time for blood and plasma collections, patients rely on new and returning donors to show up and help us this week, next month and for months to come. Lives depend on it," Prinzen added.



Appointments to donate are required, but same day appointments are available every day at many donor centres and community events across the country.

Donors who are unable to make it to their appointment are urged to cancel it and re-book into the following month. This will assist efforts to find someone else to take their place.



To book an appointment to donate and join Canada’s Lifeline, download the GiveBlood app, call 1 888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) or book now at blood.ca.