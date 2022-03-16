CRTC bans Russian state-run broadcaster RT from Canadian airwaves

Photo: wikimedia commons Vladimir Putin - Visit to Russia Today

Canadian broadcasters are no longer allowed to distribute Russia’s state-run broadcaster, RT, after the federal regulator found the programming has targeted Ukrainians during the ongoing Russian invasion.

The Canadian Radio-television and Communications Commission is removing RT, formerly known as Russia Today, and RT France from its authorized list of non-Canadian programming services and stations.

The commission can de-authorize services if it believes the content would violate regulations that apply to licensed Canadian broadcasters.

The CRTC's analysis said the commission was concerned that programs on RT could expose Ukrainians to hatred or contempt on the basis of their national origin.

The federal government formally asked the CRTC to review the presence of the Kremlin-backed broadcaster on Canadian airwaves on March 2.