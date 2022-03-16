Canada to lift pre-arrival COVID-19 testing at end of month: report

Photo: The Canadian Press

The federal government will be lifting pre-arrival COVID-19 testing requirements for vaccinated travellers at the end of the month.

Citing government sources, CTV News is reporting travellers will not have to show proof of a negative test at the border as of April 1

Passengers may have to take a random PCR test at the airport and will continue to have to use the ArriveCan app.

The feds are expected to formally make the announcement Thursday.

with files from CTV Vancouver