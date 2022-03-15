Gov. Gen. Mary Simon meets with Queen in person as she marks Platinum Jubilee

Photo: The Canadian Press Britain's Queen Elizabeth II welcomes the new Governor General of Canada, Mary Simon and her husband Whit Fraser for tea in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/PA via AP

Gov. Gen. Mary Simon met with the Queen for the first time in person in London on Tuesday, congratulating her on her historic 70 years on the throne.

Simon and her husband, Whit Fraser, also met with Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, for the first time since becoming Governor General in July.

The Queen wore a sapphire brooch given to her by former governor general David Johnston in 2017 to mark her 65th anniversary.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is being commemorated across the Commonwealth this year.

The Governor General’s visit to London also included a meeting with Canada’s high commissioner in the U.K., Ralph Goodale, and a ceremonial tree planting.

Simon will travel to the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Kuwait starting on Thursday.

Simon and the Queen have met virtually once before, leading up to her installation as Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General in July.

“Our Queen is such an inspiration in these difficult times,” Simon said in a news release.

“And it was a privilege to share with her the Inuit concept of ajuinnata, which means to never give up, that is guiding my work as Governor General.”

Canadian celebrations of the Platinum Jubilee include the dedication of gardens across the country, museum exhibits and commemorative coins and stamps.