Montreal police make arrest after 10-year-old girl seriously injured in beating

Montreal police say they are investigating the assault of a 10-year old girl who was beaten and dragged in the streets by a man on Monday.

The assault of a 10-year-old girl who was beaten and dragged in the streets of Montreal has prompted strong reactions across the province.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante called the attack "very disturbing" during a news conference Tuesday. "There's no room for violence in Montreal," she added on social media, "and a child should never be subjected to it."

Montreal police spokesperson Sgt. Raphaël Bergeron said the girl was walking on the sidewalk Monday with a friend in the east end neighbourhood of Pointe-aux-Trembles before noon when a man grabbed and punched her multiple times.

Bergeron said officers arrested a 21-year-old man after several bystanders intervened and stopped the assault.

The girl was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to her upper body. A photo of her in hospital, with cuts across her face and her neck braced, was shared online by her family to show the extent of the attack.

"She is suffering from a violent nervous shock as well," Bergeron said.

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade tweeted Tuesday that she was heartbroken by the news and demanded justice for the girl.

"I would have never believed that someone could assault a young girl on her way back from school," Anglade said. "It's an indescribable horror."

Police said they are investigating the assault and have met with several witnesses.

The Crown prosecutor's office will likely request a psychological evaluation of the suspect, police said, and he could face charges including aggravated assault. "There could probably be mental health issues involved in this case," Bergeron added.