Average home price hit record $816,720 last month as supply began to rebound: CREA

Photo: The Canadian Press The Canadian Real Estate Association says February's national home sales ticked up by 4.6 per cent from the month before as supply slowly returned to the market, but sales were still down by more than eight per cent since last year. A real estate sold sign is shown in a Toronto west end neighbourhood May 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

The Canadian Real Estate Association says the national average home price hit a record $816,720 in February, as supply slowly started to return to the market and sales activity picked up.

The association says the average price was up by 20.6 per cent from $677,435 last year, but if the Greater Vancouver and Toronto areas are cut from the calculation, the average drops by about $178,000.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, the average price totalled roughly $795,000, up by about two per cent from approximately $777,000 the month before.

The shift in prices came as February's seasonally-adjusted home sales ticked up by 4.6 per cent to 58,209 last month from 55,654 in January.

Non-seasonally-adjusted sales totalled 49,403 in February, a more than 8 per cent fall from 53,806 during the same month last year.

The association attributed the monthly increase in sales activity to a rebound in new listings, which climbed by more than 23 per cent on a seasonally-adjusted basis to 77,352 last month from 62,539 in January.

On a non-seasonally-adjusted basis, listings reached 69,744, a roughly one per cent hike from 68,981 the prior February.