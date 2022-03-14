Conservative leadership candidate says he tested positive for COVID-19

Photo: The Canadian Press Former Quebec Premier Jean Charest formally launches his campaign for the Conservative leadership campaign at an event in Calgary, Alberta on Thursday, March 10, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley

Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest has tested positive for COVID-19.

Charest announced the news late Monday on Twitter, saying his symptoms are mild.

He says his wife, Michele, has tested negative.

Charest says he will be campaigning from home for the next few days, and notes he will remain in his home as per public health guidelines until he tests negative.

He asks in his post that out of an abundance of caution, anyone who was in close contact with him and isn't feeling well should follow local public health guidelines.

Charest launched his leadership bid in Calgary last Thursday in a room with supporters, met with more on Friday and was then scheduled to travel to Vancouver.

Mask guidelines were lifted in Alberta March 1.

Capacity limits on all large venues and entertainment venues in Alberta, as well as limits on the size of indoor and outdoor social gatherings, also ended at the beginning of March.

At least 100 supporters were at the campaign launch in Calgary. Most attendees were not wearing masks.