Thousands of deaths, millions of vaccines: A look at COVID-19 in Canada by the numbers

Photo: The Canadian Press

It's been two years since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Here's a look at the pandemic by the numbers in Canada.

3.3 million -- The number of total cases of COVID-19 detected in Canada as of the first week of March.

37,039 -- The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 in Canada as of March 7.

14,091 -- The number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Quebec, the Canadian jurisdiction reporting the highest death toll as of March 7.

5 -- the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 reported in Nunavut, the Canadian jurisdiction reporting the lowest death toll as of March 7.

32,345,783 -- Canadians five and older who had at least one dose of vaccine as of the end of February, 89 per cent of that population.

30,847,797 -- Canadians five and older fully vaccinated with two doses of vaccine as of the end of February, 84.8 per cent of that population.

17,491,869 -- Canadians with three shots as of the end of February, 45.7 per cent of the total population.

91 -- The percentage of the Newfoundland and Labrador population fully vaccinated as of the end of February, the highest rate in the country.

69.5 -- The percentage of the Nunavut population fully vaccinated as of the end of February, the lowest in the country.