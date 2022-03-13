Missing fisher found after mishap in rescue effort off N.S.

Photo: The Canadian Press A Royal Canadian Airforce Cormorant helicopter from 103 Search and Rescue Squadron.

A missing fisher has been picked up off Canso, N.S., after a mishap during a rescue mission on Sunday morning where the person was reported to have fallen in the ocean during a transfer to a coast guard vessel.

However, as of 5 p.m. local time, the search and rescue service didn't provide an update on the condition of the person, other than to indicate the fisher was transported to hospital in Sydney.

The Halifax joint rescue co-ordination centre said the incident began at about 5 a.m. Saturday morning, after the fishing vessel MuckTown Girl requested assistance due to engine problems.

It says in a tweet that an attempt by the coast guard vessel to tow the vessel to Mulgrave, N.S. failed on Saturday evening, and that by shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday — as the fishing boat took on water — the crew abandoned the boat and boarded a life-raft.

The rescue co-ordination centre said in tweets that four of the crew made the transfer from the life-raft to the coast guard vessel Jean Goodwill, but one fisher fell in the water.

It said in a tweet at about 2 p.m. that a Cormorant helicopter sent to look for the missing fisher had located the person and the search and rescue crew on board had transported them to hospital.

The rescue co-ordination centre's tweets say all crew on the fishing vessel were wearing immersion suits.