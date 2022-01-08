Dole, President's Choice salad products recalled due to Listeria risk

Photo: Contributed

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says eight varieties of Dole salads and five from President's Choice are included in the recall.

All have best before dates of either Jan. 8 or 9.

The products were sold at stores across the country and should either be thrown out or returned to their place of purchase.

There have been no reports of any illnesses being linked to the salads.

However, Listeria contamination can cause vomiting, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and in rare cases even death.