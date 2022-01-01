185921
186811
Canada  

In New Year's message, governor general says Canadians can be hopeful amid pandemic

GG has message of hope

The Canadian Press - | Story: 355892

The governor general says Canadians can be hopeful as they ring in the new year, despite the ongoing crisis of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her first New Year's message since becoming vice-regal in July, Mary Simon says Canadians have shown resilience, compassion and adaptability despite a difficult year.

In the message — released in English, French and Inuktitut — Simon says Canadians have inspired her to continue to work and find better ways to help communities thrive.

She references a concept known in Inuktitut as "ajuinnata," meaning not only commitment but putting that commitment into action.

The governor general says together, Canadians are combating the pandemic, tackling climate change, and "walking the path of reconciliation."

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Canada News

Canada
179737
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
183066
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
182552


LEGO world

Galleries
Amazing LEGO creations.
Piggy comes looking for peppermint candies
Must Watch
Wilbur wants candy.
Vanessa Hudgens marks first anniversary
Showbiz
Vanessa Hudgens has marked her first anniversary with Cole...
Cat can’t stand the hair dryer
Must Watch
Get ’em!
Dog is unsure about mimicking toy
Must Watch



183870