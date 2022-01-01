Canada advises against cruising internationally as COVID cases surge

Photo: Port of Vancouver

The Port of Vancouver plans to welcome cruise ship passengers for the 2022 season but Canada says locals should not sail outside of the country.

As of Nov. 1, cruise ships are no longer banned in Canadian waters. However, the Government of Canada advises that you could be subject to quarantine procedures onboard the ship or in a foreign country.

Additionally, the range of consular services available on cruise ships may be significantly restricted by local authorities, especially in situations of quarantine.

The Government of Canada won’t pay your medical bills, including COVID-related expenses or medical evacuation. The cost of medical care could be very expensive if required, and you may need to pay for your medical bills immediately in cash.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned people on Dec. 30 not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fuelled by the omicron variant.

The CDC said it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases. The agency did not disclose the number of infections.

U.S. cruise lines have not announced any plans to halt trips, though vessels have been denied entry at some foreign ports.

So far, the Public Health Agency of Canada hasn't made a statement related to cruising specifically, except that cruising outside of the country is not recommended.

– with files from the Canadian Press.