Abducted Alberta 3-year-old kid returned safely as father turns himself into police

Photo: Contributed

A missing three-year-old child from Alberta has been returned safe, after RCMP put out an alert when he was believed to be taken by his father and headed for BC.

Wetaskiwin and Camrose RCMP in Alberta were dispatched on Christmas Eve to a report that a father had broken a custody order, and was believed to have abducted Elijah Nyhus.

According to the RCMP, Malin Nyhus turned himself and his son Elijah into the Wetaskiwin RCMP Detachment on Monday evening, around 10:30 p.m.

"Alberta RCMP would like to thank Albertans, the media and our partners in law enforcement for their assistance in this matter," the press release reads.

Malin will be held for a Judicial Interim Release hearing and RCMP will be providing updates when available.

Elijah was turned over to the RCMP unharmed and is to be reunited with his mother.