Saskatchewan premier cancels outdoor ceremony at legislature due to 'recent threats'

Photo: The Canadian Press Premier Scott Moe at a press conference before the Throne Speech at the Legislative Building in Regina on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Presenting a message of optimism, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the province's best days are coming as his government laid out its agenda for the fall session of the legislature.

Outside the legislature, about 150 protesters against COVID-19 public health measures — such as the vaccine policy — expressed their anger by chanting "Scott Moe come out" as the throne speech was set to begin.

The premier was to hold a ceremony outside the legislature before the new session began, but it was cancelled at the last minute.

"In light of recent threats and on the advice of security officials, the outdoor portion of the planned ceremonies this afternoon with His Honour and Premier Moe has been cancelled," a spokeswoman for the premier said in an email.

She confirmed the threats were made Wednesday.

The Regina Police Service said no arrests have been made, and the RCMP, which serves as the premier's security detail, said they are not investigating.

Prior to the cancelled event, Nadine Wilson, an Independent member of the legislature, gave a speech to the crowd. Weeks ago, Wilson resigned from the Saskatchewan Party caucus after misrepresenting her vaccine status.

Members of the legislature either have to show proof of vaccination or a negative test to enter the building.

Government house leader Jeremy Harrison said security at the legislature has been enhanced over the years.

"We've seen aggressive action from the anti-vaccination crowd and it's very concerning," Harrison said.

"It's a very small proportion of the public, and for whatever reason, they bought into conspiracy theories that are off the wall."

In the throne speech Wednesday, Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirastry spoke of nearly a dozen corporations investing in the province but made no mention of any new supports to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The speech said the Saskatchewan Party government remains focused on the economy, promising to create 100,000 new jobs by 2030, and will join Alberta in its discussions with the federal government over equalization payments.